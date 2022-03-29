Suspected Rugby drug dealer reportedly threw bags of white powder out of the window when he spotted police arriving

A suspected drug dealer in Rugby reportedly threw bags of white powder out of the window when he spotted police arriving.

But unfortunately for him, the CID officers spotted it as they executed warrants at addresses in Lawford Road, Newbold Road and Hudson Road this morning (Tuesday).

As a result, two men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

A police spokesperson said: "On arrival at Lawford Road, a quantity of bags containing white powder – believed to be class A drugs – were thrown from the window and a 23-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

"A large amount of cash and cannabis was seized from the property on Hudson Road and a 35-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug."

Both men remain in police custody at this time.

DC Matt Rapkins said: "Our team will do everything we can in the pursuit of disrupting those involved in bringing drugs to the streets of Rugby.

Money found by police during the raids.

"If you have any information or suspect anyone may be involved in that type of activity, please get in touch.”