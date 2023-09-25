Register
Suspected shoplifter arrested in Rugby for allegedly ‘loading his trousers’ with meat

A vehicle containing about £1,000 worth of suspected stolen items was found
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
A suspected shoplifter has been arrested in Rugby for allegedly "loading his trousers" with meat.

In total, police arrested a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old man from Northampton as well as a 39-year-old man of no fixed abode, following a reported theft at a shop in Houlton on Sunday.

Warwickshire Police said: "The incident involved a male reportedly seen to be loading his trousers with meat, before allegedly making off without payment and climbing into a vehicle with two other males.

"A vehicle allegedly containing three males and about £1,000 worth of suspected stolen items was then stopped on the A5, and the occupants arrested."

This was one of several shoplifting incidents that happened across Warwickshire this weekend.