Suspected shoplifter arrested in Rugby for allegedly ‘loading his trousers’ with meat
and live on Freeview channel 276
A suspected shoplifter has been arrested in Rugby for allegedly "loading his trousers" with meat.
In total, police arrested a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old man from Northampton as well as a 39-year-old man of no fixed abode, following a reported theft at a shop in Houlton on Sunday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Warwickshire Police said: "The incident involved a male reportedly seen to be loading his trousers with meat, before allegedly making off without payment and climbing into a vehicle with two other males.
"A vehicle allegedly containing three males and about £1,000 worth of suspected stolen items was then stopped on the A5, and the occupants arrested."
This was one of several shoplifting incidents that happened across Warwickshire this weekend.