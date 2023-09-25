Suspected shoplifter reportedly hid £500 worth of suitcases inside each other after at Leamington Shopping Park

Register
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
A suspected shoplifter reportedly hid £500 worth of suitcases inside each other after allegedly stealing them from Leamington Shopping Park.

Dwayne Arnold, 41, from Coventry, was arrested and later charged with theft, after police stopped him in the car park of the retail park on Saturday

Warwickshire Police said: "Inside of those suitcases were reported to be more suitcases.

"In total, around £500 worth of suitcases were discovered."

Arnold will appear before Warwickshire Magistrates Court on October 20.