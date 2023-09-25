Suspected shoplifter reportedly hid £500 worth of suitcases inside each other after at Leamington Shopping Park

He will appear before Warwickshire Magistrates Court on October 20.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suspected shoplifter reportedly hid £500 worth of suitcases inside each other after allegedly stealing them from Leamington Shopping Park.

Dwayne Arnold, 41, from Coventry, was arrested and later charged with theft, after police stopped him in the car park of the retail park on Saturday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police said: "Inside of those suitcases were reported to be more suitcases.

"In total, around £500 worth of suitcases were discovered."