Suspected shoplifter reportedly hid £500 worth of suitcases inside each other after at Leamington Shopping Park
He will appear before Warwickshire Magistrates Court on October 20.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A suspected shoplifter reportedly hid £500 worth of suitcases inside each other after allegedly stealing them from Leamington Shopping Park.
Dwayne Arnold, 41, from Coventry, was arrested and later charged with theft, after police stopped him in the car park of the retail park on Saturday
Advertisement
Advertisement
Warwickshire Police said: "Inside of those suitcases were reported to be more suitcases.
"In total, around £500 worth of suitcases were discovered."
Arnold will appear before Warwickshire Magistrates Court on October 20.