Suspected thieves have tyres punctured by police near Wellesbourne during car chase

Three people were arrested
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:49 BST
Suspected thieves had their tyres punctured by police near Wellesbourne during a car chase in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Warwickshire Police were alerted by their colleagues in Gloucestershire when a vehicle failed to stop for them and headed over the county border.

So the force took over the chase and brought them to a standstill near Wellesbourne.

"Three occupants were arrested for offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop and going equipped to steal," said a spokesperson for Warwickshire Police.