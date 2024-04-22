Suspected thieves have tyres punctured by police near Wellesbourne during car chase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Suspected thieves had their tyres punctured by police near Wellesbourne during a car chase in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Warwickshire Police were alerted by their colleagues in Gloucestershire when a vehicle failed to stop for them and headed over the county border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So the force took over the chase and brought them to a standstill near Wellesbourne.