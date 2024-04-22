Suspected thieves have tyres punctured by police near Wellesbourne during car chase
Three people were arrested
Suspected thieves had their tyres punctured by police near Wellesbourne during a car chase in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
Warwickshire Police were alerted by their colleagues in Gloucestershire when a vehicle failed to stop for them and headed over the county border.
So the force took over the chase and brought them to a standstill near Wellesbourne.
"Three occupants were arrested for offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop and going equipped to steal," said a spokesperson for Warwickshire Police.