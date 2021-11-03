Suspected van thief chased off a driveway near Warwick by a brave homeowner and neighbour

A suspected van thief was chased off a driveway near Warwick by a brave homeowner and neighbour.

And police then found him hiding under his car parked nearby, with a glass breaking tool and a head torch on him.

He was arrested in connection with the incident - and for a number of other alleged offences.

Police seize the car of a suspected car thief. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

The incident happened in the early hours of October 15in Rowington when police received a report of a male acting suspiciously around a van on a private driveway of a property.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "The male was disturbed by the home owner and a neighbour and chased off the property.

"The male was found hiding under his Mercedes parked nearby. We completed a search of the male and found him in possession of a glass breaking tool and a head torch.