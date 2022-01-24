Suspects try to flush Class A drugs down toilet when police arrive at Warwick home

Three people have been arrested

By Staff Reporter
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:38 pm

Suspects were spotted by police attempting to flush suspected Class A drugs down the toilet in Warwick.

Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply after officers investigated a report of a disturbance at a house in Willow Drive, Warwick, on Saturday afternoon (January 22).

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "On arrival an officer reported seeing the suspects attempting to flush suspected class A drugs down the toilet and the three were arrested."

