Suspicions pay off after Rugby police stop car
A Rugby man was arrested after police spotted a suspected drugs deal taking place in the town.
Officers from Rugby CID spotted a car involved in what they believed to be a drugs deal yesterday, Monday, afternoon.
They stopped the vehicle in Bath Street and found cash, cannabis and mobile phones.
The driver, from Rugby, was then arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. A search of his home revealed more cannabis, cash and scales.
Later that night he was released on police bail.