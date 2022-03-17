'Suspicious behaviour' in graveyard leads to Rugby man's arrest - and the discovery of £17,000 in cash

A Rugby man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and money laundering.

The 31-year-old man was observed by officers making a suspected drugs exchange in a Rugby graveyard at 12:30pm on Wednesday.

Following his arrest on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, an associated property in Gas Street, Rugby was searched. Officers uncovered suspected illegal drugs and related paraphernalia along with £17,000 in cash.