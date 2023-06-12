Register
Suspicious man spotted climbing over gate and photographing Leamington school

Police are asking him to come forward so he can explain his actions
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:53 BST

Police are asking for a man who was behaving suspiciously around a Leamington school last month to come forward.

Officers said the man was seen climbing over the gate and photographed the site for around ten minutes before being disturbed

The incident happened back in May but police have put out an appeal today (June 12).

Leamington Police said: "At around 5.30am on Monday, May 15, an unknown white male was seen climbing over the gate of a school in Sydenham.

"Once on site, he is known to have walked around and photographed the site for around ten minutes before being disturbed.

"This happened early in the morning and thus no pupils were present.

"Later that day he was seen taking pictures of petrol pumps.

"Officers are now asking for the male, or anyone who knows him, to get in touch.

"He is white and in his late teens or early twenties."

At the time of the incident he was wearing light blue jeans, a black/blue jacket, white trainers, headphones and a dark backpack.

PC Martin from Leamington Police said: “We are keen to have a chat with the male so we can understand the intention behind his actions.

“We have CCTV footage showing the incident and we are presently working to identify him.

"I would ask that he gives us a call now so we can work out exactly what has happened and why.

"If you are the male, or if you know who he is, please visit warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, citing incident 62 of 15 May."