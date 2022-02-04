'Suspicious' man spotted with shears in a Warwick park - just days after a knifepoint robbery at the same site

A 'suspicious' man was spotted carrying shears in a Warwick park, just a few days after a knifepoint robbery at the same site.
Police have increased patrols in Priory Park since two teenage boys was robbed on Wednesday January 26.
Yesterday (February 3) officers said they saw a man "acting a little strange".
He was stop and searched and a set of sheers were confiscated.
In the robbery om January 26, two teenagers were approached by attackers with what police described as a 'bladed object'.
They stole their iPhones, AirPods and jewellery.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.
If anyone has any information about they incident they should call 101 quoting incident number 300 of January 26.