'Swerving' HGV driver from Banbury charged with drink driving after being arrest near Warwick
A HGV driver from Banbury has been charged with drink driving after he was arrested near Warwick.
Sandeep Khakh, aged 38 from Waltham Gardens, Banbury has been charged with driving while over the legal limit for alcohol.
He will appear in Warwickshire Magistrates Court on January 22, 2025.
This follows an incident on December 22, where several members of the public reported a HGV driver swerving on the M40 to the police.
The driver was stopped and arrested at Warwick Services at 1.07pm, and later a breathalyser test showed a reading of over three times the legal limit at 119.