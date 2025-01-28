Tag and ban for dangerous driver who failed to stop in Rugby police chase

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jan 2025, 13:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Rugby man has been convicted for failing to stop for the police in a road chase.

Patrick Hannifin has been convicted for failing to stop for the police and dangerous driving following a police pursuit in Parkfield Road, Rugby, in May last year.

On January 10, Hannifin was sentenced to 27 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years.

He has also been placed on an electronic monitoring tag for three months and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice