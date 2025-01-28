Tag and ban for dangerous driver who failed to stop in Rugby police chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby man has been convicted for failing to stop for the police in a road chase.

Patrick Hannifin has been convicted for failing to stop for the police and dangerous driving following a police pursuit in Parkfield Road, Rugby, in May last year.

On January 10, Hannifin was sentenced to 27 weeks imprisonment suspended for two years.

He has also been placed on an electronic monitoring tag for three months and disqualified from driving for 18 months.