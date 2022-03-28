Takeaway delivery driver's Audi seized in Leamington town centre

The vehicle was stopped in Warwick Street, Leamington.

A takeaway delivery driver's car was seized in Leamington town centre last night (Sunday).

Police said the Audi was not registered in this country and the driver has no valid insurance, no driving licence and the vehicle tax and MOT had not be renewed since 2018.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was stopped in Warwick Street, Leamington.

Officers for the OPU unit at Warwickshire Police said: "The driver had informed the DVLA they had permanently exported the vehicle to another country. We established the driver had taken the vehicle out the country registered it abroad and then brought it back into the UK."