Takeaway delivery driver's Audi seized in Leamington town centre

A takeaway delivery driver's car was seized in Leamington town centre last night (Sunday).
Police said the Audi was not registered in this country and the driver has no valid insurance, no driving licence and the vehicle tax and MOT had not be renewed since 2018.
The vehicle was stopped in Warwick Street, Leamington.
Officers for the OPU unit at Warwickshire Police said: "The driver had informed the DVLA they had permanently exported the vehicle to another country. We established the driver had taken the vehicle out the country registered it abroad and then brought it back into the UK."
The driver was reported and the car was seized.