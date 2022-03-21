Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Nuneaton

A taxi driver was robbed by a man who first approached him as a customer.

The driver was parked in a taxi rank in Bridge Street around 8pm on Thursday, March 17, when the incident happened.

A police spokesman said: "The man asked the driver if he could take him somewhere before threatening him with what is believed to be a bladed article.

"A money bag containing a quantity of cash and some electronic equipment was removed from the seat of the taxi then the man made off in the direction of Hartshill along the canal towpath."

The man was white, around 18 years old, approximately 5ft 8in tall, clean shaven, with short dark hair and was believed to be wearing dark coloured clothing.

The taxi driver was uninjured but shaken by the incident.