Teen threw bag of crack and heroin into Leamington river in attempt to avoid arrest
In February, officers from the Warwickshire Police Serious Organised Crime team witnessed George Clack carrying out a suspected drugs deal in the town centre.
When they tried to arrest him, the 19-year-old ran away – throwing an object in the nearby River Leam.
The package was found to contain 105 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and when officers searched him, he had multiple individual wraps of crack cocaine, heroin, and a large amount of cash on him.
Clack was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – cocaine and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – heroin.
He pleaded guilty to both charges at an earlier hearing and was sentenced on Thursday to 27 months in a Young Offenders’ Institution.
He was also made to pay a victim surcharge of £228 and had more than £250 in cash forfeited.
Investigating officer, Det Con Kyle Feeley, said: “Thankfully, these drugs are off the streets and not causing misery in our local communities.
"As Clack now has time to reflect on his actions, I hope he takes the opportunity to turn his life around while he’s still young.
"Above all, I hope his sentence goes some way to reassure the public we will proactively target those we believe to be involved in drugs, use our powers to disrupt any activity and bring offenders to justice wherever we can.”