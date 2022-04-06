Teenage boy accused of spitting at police officer in Leamington

This was one of two recent incidents in the county where officers have reportedly been assaulted

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:30 pm

A teenage boy has accused of spitting at a police officer in Leamington.

The officer was allegedly spat yesterday (Tuesday) at by a suspect in custody at Leamington Justice Centre.

The 17-year-old boy from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

In a separate incident, two officers were allegedly assaulted when they responded to a report of disorder in Sheep Street, Rugby in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A 20-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting a police officer and committing a public order offence.

A 22-year-old man from Daventry was arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer.

All suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.