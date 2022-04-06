Teenage boy accused of spitting at police officer in Leamington

A teenage boy has accused of spitting at a police officer in Leamington.
The officer was allegedly spat yesterday (Tuesday) at by a suspect in custody at Leamington Justice Centre.
The 17-year-old boy from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
This was one of two recent incidents in the county where officers have reportedly been assaulted.
In a separate incident, two officers were allegedly assaulted when they responded to a report of disorder in Sheep Street, Rugby in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 20-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting a police officer and committing a public order offence.
A 22-year-old man from Daventry was arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer.
All suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.