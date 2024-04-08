Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a stabbing in Bedworth on Friday (April 5).

At 12.50pm officers responded to a report of an attack in Church Way.

A teenager suffered serious injuries to his face and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The boy from Bedworth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday (Sunday April 7).

Detective Inspector Chris Spencer said: “I’d like to thank the public for their support as we carry out an investigation into this serious attack. I would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as an isolated incident. Our enquiries continue and I appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.”