Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Warwickshire
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a stabbing in Bedworth on Friday (April 5).
At 12.50pm officers responded to a report of an attack in Church Way.
A teenager suffered serious injuries to his face and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.
The boy from Bedworth was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday (Sunday April 7).
Detective Inspector Chris Spencer said: “I’d like to thank the public for their support as we carry out an investigation into this serious attack. I would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as an isolated incident. Our enquiries continue and I appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.”
To provide information please got to www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua or call 101 quoting incident 135 of 5 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.