A teenage boy was taken to hospital with an injury to his head after a daylight attack in Warwick.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the incident involving a 17 year old yesterday afternoon (Saturday, September 16).

The attack is reported to have happened in Tapping Way at between 3.50pm-3.55pm.

The incident happened in Warwick.

Detective Sergeant Oli Scarisbrick from Warwickshire Police CID said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any CCTV, dash cam or door bell footage from the area around the time of the attack.

"It happened in daylight close to a bus route so we’re hopeful people will have information crucial to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101.