Teenage cyclist injured after hit-and-run near Warwick

A teenage cyclist has been injured after a hit-and-run incident on the outskirts of Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said it happened between 4.10pm and 4.30pm yesterday (Monday October 27) on the A4189 Hampton Road/Henley Road.

It involved a cyclist and a silver car – which officers say could have been a Honda Jazz.

The cyclist – a 17-year-old boy – was injured but officers said it is not believed to be life-threatening.

The car, however, drove away from the scene.

Police believe a driver in a learner car may have gone past shortly afterwards and they might be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information they are being urged to get in contact with Warwickshire Police.

Information can be reported by calling 101 or https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ quoting incident number 262 of October 27.

If anyone has dashcam footage around the time of the incident they should also get in touch.