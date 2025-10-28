Teenage cyclist injured after hit-and-run near Warwick

By Staff Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2025, 16:57 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 17:05 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo by Warwickshire Worldplaceholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses. Photo by Warwickshire World
A teenage cyclist has been injured after a hit-and-run incident on the outskirts of Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said it happened between 4.10pm and 4.30pm yesterday (Monday October 27) on the A4189 Hampton Road/Henley Road.

Most Popular

It involved a cyclist and a silver car – which officers say could have been a Honda Jazz.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cyclist – a 17-year-old boy – was injured but officers said it is not believed to be life-threatening.

The car, however, drove away from the scene.

Police believe a driver in a learner car may have gone past shortly afterwards and they might be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with any information they are being urged to get in contact with Warwickshire Police.

Information can be reported by calling 101 or https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ quoting incident number 262 of October 27.

If anyone has dashcam footage around the time of the incident they should also get in touch.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice