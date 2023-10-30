Teenage driver arrested in connection with hit-and-run on young man in Leamington
A teenage driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on a young pedestrian in Leamington.
Emergency services were called to Church Terrace shortly after 1.20am on Sunday (October 29) following a report of a collision between a silver Nissan and a pedestrian. Police closed off the road for a couple of hours.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The driver of the Nissan failed to stop at the scene while the pedestrian - a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital with leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"Shortly afterwards, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Leamington on suspicion of driving - excess alcohol and failing to stop.
"He has been bailed until January.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing and we're asking for anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision to contact us quoting incident number 34 of 29 October."