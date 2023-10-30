Teenage driver arrested in connection with hit-and-run on young man in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on a young pedestrian in Leamington.

Emergency services were called to Church Terrace shortly after 1.20am on Sunday (October 29) following a report of a collision between a silver Nissan and a pedestrian. Police closed off the road for a couple of hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The driver of the Nissan failed to stop at the scene while the pedestrian - a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital with leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Warwickshire Police closed off the road for a couple of hours and are now appealing for witnesses.

"Shortly afterwards, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Leamington on suspicion of driving - excess alcohol and failing to stop.

"He has been bailed until January.