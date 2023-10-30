Register
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Teenage driver arrested in connection with hit-and-run on young man in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenage driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on a young pedestrian in Leamington.

Emergency services were called to Church Terrace shortly after 1.20am on Sunday (October 29) following a report of a collision between a silver Nissan and a pedestrian. Police closed off the road for a couple of hours.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The driver of the Nissan failed to stop at the scene while the pedestrian - a man in his 20s - was taken to hospital with leg injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Most Popular
Warwickshire Police closed off the road for a couple of hours and are now appealing for witnesses.Warwickshire Police closed off the road for a couple of hours and are now appealing for witnesses.
Warwickshire Police closed off the road for a couple of hours and are now appealing for witnesses.

"Shortly afterwards, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from Leamington on suspicion of driving - excess alcohol and failing to stop.

"He has been bailed until January.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and we're asking for anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision to contact us quoting incident number 34 of 29 October."