Teenage drug dealer from Warwick jailed for two-and-a-half years

An 18-year-old drug dealer from Warwick has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars.

An investigation by Warwickshire Police in the south of Warwickshire between May 30 and October 8 showed a consistent link to a drug dealer identifying themselves as “KP” – later found to be Kyle Kapoor, 18 from near Theatre Street in Warwick.

Messages police discovered frequently referenced the availability and sale of class A drugs, including crack, heroin, and cocaine – for example, one saying “I’ve got fire flake”.

They also showed evidence of Kapoor having organised for others to sell the drugs for him from set locations and times – “You wanna do a night shift, got a yard you can sit at”.

On October 8, police carried out a warrant at Kapoor’s address, during which cannabis, £200 of cocaine in five bags, multiple sim cards and phones, and extensive evidence of Kapoor living beyond his legal means (including numerous designer trainers and bags) were discovered.

On December 4, Kyle Kapoor was sentenced to two years and six months in a young offenders’ institution, a four-year criminal behaviour order prohibiting the ownership of more than one phone or sim card and the use of any encrypted communication apps, and a victims’ surcharge of £41.

This was for charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine, and heroin.

Investigating officer DC Gouled Dubad said “Kapoor is young enough that this could severely impact a future he probably hasn’t even thought about yet, but he is more than old enough to know better.

“Our methods for catching dealers are becoming more and more sophisticated – if any budding pushers are reading this, remember that we might already know where you are and what you’re doing.”

“Cocaine and heroin leave bloody trails around the world from their production abroad, to their transportation, to their infliction on vulnerable members of our communities.”