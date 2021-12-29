Teenage girl and woman spotted allegedly stealing over £100 worth of items from a Leamington store

A teenage girl and a woman were spotted allegedly stealing over £100 worth of items from a Leamington store before putting them in a car and walking away.
Police were quickly on the scene and the two people, aged 43 and 17, were arrested a short distance away on suspicion of theft.
The car was stopped in Warwick Street where the stolen goods were seized. The 21-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 162 of 24 December 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.