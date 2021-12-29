Teenage girl and woman spotted allegedly stealing over £100 worth of items from a Leamington store

A teenage girl and a woman were spotted allegedly stealing over £100 worth of items from a Leamington store before putting them in a car and walking away.

Police were quickly on the scene and the two people, aged 43 and 17, were arrested a short distance away on suspicion of theft.

The car was stopped in Warwick Street where the stolen goods were seized. The 21-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.