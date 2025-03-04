Teenage girl assaulted in Bishops Itchington urged to get in touch with police

Police are appealing for the victim of a suspected assault that reportedly took place in Bishop’s Itchington to come forward.

At around 8pm last Friday (February 28), it is reported that a teenage boy was seen assaulting a teenage girl close to the pelican crossing and village noticeboard on Gaydon Road, Bishop’s Itchington, opposite St Michael's Church near the junction of Chapel Street.

Shortly after the alleged incident, the teenage boy - who is described as white, aged between 12 and 14, around 5’5” tall, of very slim build, wearing a black hoodie with the hood up over his face and dark trousers - is believed to have run off towards the village shop on Chapel Street.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “A member of the public witnessed the incident and reported it to us the next day, however we have been unable to identify and locate the victim, despite making numerous enquiries.

The location of the assault in Bishop's Itchington. Photos from Google Streetviews supplied by Warwickshire Police

“We would therefore really like to hear from the teenage girl to make sure she is ok, so if you think you know who this might be, please do encourage her to get in touch by calling 101.”

Officers said they were also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, recognises the description of the teenage boy, or has CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident (between 8pm and 8.05pm).

Anyone with information is asked to report this by calling 101 quoting incident 124 of March 1, or by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously by contacting the charity Crimestoppers via their website at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.