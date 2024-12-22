Teenage Porsche driver dies in Gaydon crash after 'travelling at speed' before 'rolling' the car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has died after a crash in Gaydon.

On Saturday December 21 at 2.15am, police responded to a report that a grey Porsche Macan had been involved in a single-vehicle crash in Banbury Road in Gaydon.

Warwickshire Police said the driver, a boy in his late teens, travelled along the road at speed before leaving the road and rolling the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The passenger in the vehicle did not have any significant injuries reported.

Following this incident, a 27-year-old man from Temple Herdewyke has been arrested on suspicion of use, cause, or permit offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, particularly if anyone has any dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage between 2am and 2.30am that could help with the investigation.

Information can be reported to the force through its website at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 and citing Incident 41 of December 21.

Information can also be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Warwickshire Police said it has also been made aware that some footage of this incident may have been released over social media.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the distressing nature of any footage of this incident and its potential for impact on the families and friends of those involved, please do not share this footage online and send it directly to us using the reporting tools provided.”

The investigating officer is PC 1001 Pearson.