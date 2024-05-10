Teenager appears in court over deaths of three students in south Warwickshire – crown court date set
A teenager has appeared in court over the deaths of three students in south Warwickshire.
Eighteen-year-old Edward Alwyn Spencer, from Newbold on Stour, appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 8.
He is charged with three counts of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving.
The charges relate to the triple fatal collision on the B4035 between Chipping Campden and Shipston-on-Stour on Friday April 21, 2023.
In court, he confirmed his name, address and date of birth. There was no indication of plea.
The case has been adjourned to June 5 at Warwick Crown Court.