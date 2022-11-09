Teenager arrested after police spot suspected drug deal in Leamington’s Victoria Park

A teenager has been arrested after police spotted a suspected drug deal in Victoria Park, Leamington yesterday (Tuesday November 8) afternoon.

Detectives from Leamington CID said they arrested an 18-year-old man from Birmingham and seized drugs after the incident.

He was one of three people arrested by Warwickshire Police over the past 24 hours by officers carrying out targeted drug operations in the county.

At a similar time to the Leamington arrest, a 53-year-old man from Rugby was arrested and suspected heroin seized after detectives from Rugby CID stopped a man leaving a house in Hillmorton, Rugby with links to drug dealing.

This morning (Wednesday), officers from Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a large amount of cannabis when they executed a warrant at a house in South Green Drive, Stratford this morning. A 24-year-old man was arrested.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Detectives from Rugby CID seized 173 mature cannabis plants after they raided a house in Worcester Street, Rugby yesterday afternoon.

If you have any concerns around drug dealing you should report it to police. The signs of a cannabis grow include the smell of cannabis, different people coming and going from a property, the sound of fans, and blacked out windows.

