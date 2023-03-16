Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
5 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Teenager arrested after video of boy having his shoes and bag stolen in Warwickshire goes viral on social media

The victim was also assaulted during the robbery

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:46 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:47 GMT

A teenager has been arrested after a video of a boy having his shoes and bag stolen went viral on social media.

The victim was also assaulted during the robbery in All Saints Square, Bedworth on Tuesday, between 4-5pm.

Warwickshire Police said the video was brought to their attention - and confirmed that a 17-year-old boy has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Most Popular
A teenager has been arrested after a video of a boy having his shoes and bag stolen went viral on social media.
A teenager has been arrested after a video of a boy having his shoes and bag stolen went viral on social media.
A teenager has been arrested after a video of a boy having his shoes and bag stolen went viral on social media.

PC Chris Jones from Bedworth Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This was a terrible incident that was published on social media and has quite understandably caused a great deal of shock in the local community.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and we know there were a lot of other people in the area at the time of the incident. We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed it or who has video footage.

“We appreciate the concern this incident has caused in the community and I will be looking to hold some police surgeries in the local area next week to provide reassurance to local people and address any concerns they may have. Please keep an eye on the Nuneaton and Bedworth Police Facebook page for details of these.”

Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries please go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 252 of 15 March 2023.