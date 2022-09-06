Teenager arrested in Leamington park on suspicion of possessing drugs

Members of Leamington’s CID team carried out a stop search in Victoria Park on Monday afternoon (September 5).

Suspected class A drugs, cash and a mobile phone were seized, while a 17-year-old boy from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey said: “We know the impact drugs have on our communities and the associated crime they bring and we will take any opportunity we can to remove drugs from our streets.

“Drugs can cause untold misery and damage to people’s lives and we will always act on information we receive to tackle drugs and county lines networks.

“County Lines is where organised criminal groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

"They often exploit vulnerable people - including children and those with mental health or addiction issues - by recruiting them to distribute the drugs.

“Where we suspect someone might be involved in county lines against their will, we will provide the necessary safeguarding for them but our communities can also help by being aware of the signs and reporting any concerns to us.

“The information you provide could be the missing piece that helps us protect a vulnerable person and bring drug dealers to justice.”