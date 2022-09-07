Teenager arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a parked car in Warwick

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she crashed her car into a parked vehicle in Warwick.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she crashed her car into a parked vehicle in Warwick.

Police were called to Fosberry Close in the early hours of morning on August 28 after reports of a collision.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old woman from Balsall Common was arrested at about 4.30am on suspicion of drink driving after she failed a road side breath test.

She was later charged with drink driving and is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates on September 16.