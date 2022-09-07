Teenager arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a parked car in Warwick
In a separate incident just a couple of day beforehand, a 35-year-old woman from Kenilworth was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she crashed her car into a parked vehicle in Warwick.
Police were called to Fosberry Close in the early hours of morning on August 28 after reports of a collision.
An 18-year-old woman from Balsall Common was arrested at about 4.30am on suspicion of drink driving after she failed a road side breath test.
She was later charged with drink driving and is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates on September 16.
Also appearing in court that day will be a 35-year-old woman from Kenilworth who was arrested at 10.30pm on August 26 on suspicion of drink driving in Waverley Road, Kenilworth, after officers spotted her driving suspiciously and she failed a road side breath test.