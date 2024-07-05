Teenager charged with 15 offences of burglary, theft and dangerous driving in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has been charged with 15 offences related to burglaries, theft, and dangerous driving in Warwickshire.

Michael Leese, 18, has been charged with burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal; two counts of attempt robbery; three counts of burglary dwelling with theft; two counts of attempt burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal; attempted theft of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle; dangerous driving; making off without payment and failure to stop a motor vehicle on request.

Leese, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He will appear in Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (July 5) for his first hearing.

This follows a series of offences which allegedly took place across Rugby, Nuneaton, Bedworth and Coventry from April this year until an 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday 2 July, reportedly following an alleged fail-to-stop and vehicle pursuit through Keresley, Coventry.