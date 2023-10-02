Register
Teenager charged with murder following shooting of Ben Daly in Leamington

He is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates later this morning (Monday October 2).
Published 2nd Oct 2023
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:39 BST
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following the shooting of Ben Daly in Leamington in August.

Liviu Sandor, of Romford in Essex, was arrested by Essex Police officers who were acting on behalf of Warwickshire Police.

He was brought to custody in Warwickshire and in the early hours of this morning, (Monday October 2), he was charged with murder.

He will appear before Coventry Magistrates later this morning.