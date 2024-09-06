Teenager pleads not guilty over deaths of three students in south Warwickshire - trial date set
Eighteen-year-old Edward Alwyn Spencer, from Newbold on Stour, appeared in court today (Friday September 6) charged with three counts of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving.
The charges relate to the triple fatal collision on the B4035 between Chipping Campden and Shipston-on-Stour on Friday April 21, 2023. Following the collision, Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda “Tilly” Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, died of their injuries.
In court, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and will now stand trial on March 17, 2025.