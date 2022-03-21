Teenager raped in Bedworth

A teenager was raped in Bedworth on Saturday, March 19.

A teenager was raped in Bedworth on Saturday, March 19.

A teenage girl was sitting with a group on the grass at the bottom of Walter Scott Road where it meets Coalpit Fields Road between 6.45pm and 7.15pm when they were approached by another group. A boy from the group - believed to be in his mid to late teens - is reported to have taken the girl away from the group before sexually assaulting her.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended the scene and the area was cordoned off as part of ongoing enquiries.

The girl is being supported by specially trained officers while patrols have also been increased in the area.

DI Collette O'Keefe said: “We understand this incident is likely to cause concern among the local community but we would like to reassure them a full and thorough investigation has begun. We are carrying out extensive enquiries and pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing work.

“Specially trained officers are providing support to the victim at this time. There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while we look to establish exactly what happened.

“We would encourage anyone who was in the area between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, who witnessed the incident or can help with our ongoing enquiries to get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be important so please contact us if you think you may be able to assist.”