Teenager robbed while walking through a Nuneaton park

A teenager was robbed while walking through a Nuneaton park.

The 18-year-old was walking in Whittleford Park near the lake around 4.50pm on Wednesday January 5 when he was approached by a teenage girl.

As she asked him a question and he was replying, a group of around seven other teenage boys are reported to have joined her and assaulted him.

A police spokesperson said: "A quantity of tobacco and cigarette papers were taken while the group unsuccessfully attempted to take the victim’s phone.

"He sustained facial injuries, back injuries, cuts and bruises as well as injuries to his hand – none of which are believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The group of seven boys and one girl, who are thought to be around 15 or 16 years old, were all white and wearing dark coloured tracksuits.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and we’re keen to speak to anyone who has information or may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

"Officers would also like anyone who could have mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch."