Police are seeking to trace the teenager linked to an attempted robbery on Tuesday evening, May 3

In Greenmoor Road at around 8pm on Tuesday, May 3, the suspect spoke to a teenage boy, before hitting him over the head with a bike tyre and attempting to steal his bike.

The suspect made off empty-handed. He was white, aged 15-16 and wearing a blue Nike tracksuit and white trainers. He was was last seen heading in the direction of Henry Street. The victim was not badly hurt.

Inspector Matt Craddock said: “We have a detailed description of the suspect and we believe that someone will recognise him from this description. There will also have been quite a few people in the area at the time who may be able to help with our enquiries.