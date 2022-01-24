Teenager stabbed outside McDonald's in Nuneaton town centre - three other teens arrested

Police were called at about 9.50pm on Saturday, January 22, after reports of a disturbance outside McDonald's in Queen’s Road.

Three people were arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Nuneaton town centre but police say enquiries are ongoing and are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called at about 9.50pm on Saturday, January 22, after reports of a disturbance outside McDonald's in Queen’s Road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 15-year-old local youth suffered a stab wound to the back and was taken to hospital. Police say his injuries are not thought to be serious.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.

DS Rich Simpkins, of Nuneaton CID, said: “The victim was extremely fortunate not to have been badly injured in this incident and while we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“I would appeal for anyone who has information or who witnesses the incident itself to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 372 of 22 January 2022 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.