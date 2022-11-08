Register
Teenager suffers head injuries after being attacked by a gang in Rugby

A teenager was left with head injuries after he was attacked by a gang in Rugby.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 5:27pm

The victim, who is in his late teens, was attacked as he walked along Clifton Road at about 7pm on Saturday November 5

Police are appealing for witnesses, adding: "If you witnessed or have footage of the incident, or have any other information which could help, call 101 quoting incident 309 of 5/11/2022.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org"

