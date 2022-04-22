Teenager taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after incident in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses

A 15-year-old was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after an incident in the Lilington area of Leamington.

At around 9.30pm on April 21, the 15-year-old was assaulted in Mason Avenue.

He sustained suspected stab wounds to his back and head. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he has now been discharged.

Police believe there were three or four individuals involved and the victim and suspects are believed to be known to each other.

A 16-year-old boy from Leamington has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Pete Sherwood from Warwickshire Police, said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing and officers will be in the area over the coming days to conduct reassurance patrols.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area last night time please come forward. If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 376 of April 21.”