Teenagers robbed at knife point in Warwick park

Police have said they will be stepping up patrols after two teenagers were robbed at knife point in a park in Warwick.

Earlier today (Monday January 31) The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team, also known on social media as Warwick Police, announced that there will be more police presence after an incident in Priory Park which happened last week.

This led to concern from some members of the public due to the fact that they police did not give any further information about the incident.

The Courier and Weekly News contacted Warwickshire Police for more information and a spokesperson said: "This relates to a robbery in Priory Park at around 6.45pm on Wednesday night (January 26) where two teenage boys had iPhones, AirPods and jewellery stolen.

"It appears the suspect was holding a bladed object, but no injuries were sustained.

"A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident."

"Patrols are taking place in the area as a way of reassurance."