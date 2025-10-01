Temporary Rugby council agency worker jailed for putting teenage girl through 'hugely traumatic' sex assault

A temporary Rugby Borough Council agency worker has been jailed after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault on a teenage girl.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June 2023, Birmingham man Paul Badley, 58, was doing agency work as a housing officer on a temporary basis.

Through this work, he met an 18 year old. While helping her move, he kissed her and then lifted her top up without consent – kissing her on the chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman called police shortly after he left and an investigation began.

Paul Bradley has been jailed.

Badley was quickly identified as the suspect and we arrested him two days later.

As soon as they were made aware, the council removed him from the role.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault and following a four-day trial in mid-August, was found unanimously guilty by the jury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badley was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison and was given a seven-year restraining order. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable Gemma Kirby said: “This was a hugely traumatic incident, and I’d like to commend the victim for the bravery she’s shown in coming forward – it’s been and continues to be an incredibly challenging time.

“I’d also like to thank the Independent Sexual Violence Advisor from Safeline who was by the victim’s side over the course of the investigation and during the court process.

"Their compassion, communication and commitment made a real difference – and transformed what was a traumatic experience into a much more manageable one for the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope Badley’s conviction will reassure other victims of sexual offences and give them the confidence to come forward knowing we will do everything we can to fully investigate.”

Anyone who has been the victim of a rape or sexual offence is encouraged to report the incident to the police, where specially trained officers will help victims with care and sensitivity and will work to get the right result for them with their wishes in mind.

Alternatively, there are many agencies you can approach for help, guidance, or support that offer a variety of services.