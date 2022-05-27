Tenants evicted from Leamington property linked to County Lines drug dealing

Tenants have been evicted from a Leamington property linked to County Lines drugs dealing.

And police have now taken over the property for three months - which means that anyone spotted using it can be arrested.

Officers served a closure notice on a property in Aylesford Court, advising the tenant that Warwickshire Police intended to apply for a closure order on their premises.

And yesterday (Thursday) morning, PC Lake attended Coventry Magistrates Court where the application was heard and a full closure order was granted.

As a result the tenant was removed from the property this afternoon and the property secured to prevent further issues.

A closure order allows police to close a premises and prohibit access to any persons where offensive, disorderly or criminal behaviour has occurred on the premises.

PC Lake from Leamington SNT said "This property has been associated with anti social behaviour and linked to county lines drug dealing for some time now so I am happy that the closure order was granted.

"This should reassure the local community that we do take allegations about this sort of thing seriously, and where we are able we will take action."