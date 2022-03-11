The desk at Rugby's police station will no longer be open every day, police confirm

Rugby police station.

The public will no longer be able to access the front desk at Rugby's police station every day, with a staff review currently taking place.

A source told the Advertiser that from Wednesday (March 9) onwards the desk would be shut for much of the week, with desk staff possibly being relocated to Leamington or Nuneaton.

The source added it is like that, for now, the desk will be open on an ad hoc basis - and once the review is complete it might be open for two days a week.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police confirmed that a review is underway, but stressed that the changes are being made because fewer people have been using the front desk - even after lockdown lifted.

There will still be officers stationed in Rugby, they added.

The spokesperson said: "Rugby remains one of our primary police stations and we are committed to retaining front counter services at this location.

"The pandemic has changed how people access our services with far more being done online or via other remote channels.

"The reduced attendance at front counters has continued as lockdown restrictions have lifted.

"We are, therefore, currently carrying out a review of how we best utilise our front counter staff to ensure we provide the best value to the public.

"Unfortunately this has meant we have had to make some temporary changes to opening hours at Rugby as we manage staffing numbers. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"Hopefully the public understand the reason we are doing this as we look to make best use of our resources.

"Once the review has concluded we will be in a position to communicate the new opening times and the services we will offer at front counters.