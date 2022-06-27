These are the latest vehicles that have been take off our roads in Warwickshire this weekend

In total, five vehicles were stopped this weekend for various offences.
Here are the police reports:
1. LEAMINGTON AND WARWICK
A Mazda 2 was stopped in Tachbrook Park Drive, Leamington. The driver was a provisional licence holder with no insurance. The vehicle was seized and driver reported to court.
Photo: Warwickshire Police
2. RUGBY
A van driver who has been driving around Rugby with no insurance or tax has now had their vehicle seized by police.
On top of that, the driver did not even have a licence.
"We located the vehicle parked up on David Road, Rugby, unattended," said Warwickshire Police.
"We recovered the vehicle to prevent it being driven again."
Photo: Warwickshire Police
3. NUNEATON AND BEDWORTH
Police stopped an Audi A4 after they spotted it on the A444 Bermuda Island. The vehicle had no MOT and the driver had no insurance. The vehicle was seized and the driver reported.
Photo: Warwickshire Police
4. NEAR COVENTRY
Police received information that the owner of a BMW 2 series was driving the vehicle on the road despite having no valid driving licence. "We stopped the vehicle on our Coventry borders and confirmed the driver was driving on a revoked licence," said Warwickshire Police.
"Vehicle seized and driver reported to court."
Photo: Warwickshire Police