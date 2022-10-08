Thick as thieves?! Suspected car thief near Rugby left in the lurch after 'friends' drive off when police arrive

The 31-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of theft.

A suspected car thief was left in the lurch after his 'friends' drove off when police arrived.

Officers spotted a stolen car being towed in Turnmill Road, LongLawford - but as they attempted to stop the cars, the lead car drove off, snapping the tow rope and leaving officers to arrest the man in the car being towed.

