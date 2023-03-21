Thief targets paramedic while they were dealing with emergency call out in Kenilworth

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers are appealing for information after a paramedic’s personal rucksack was stolen from an ambulance while they attended an emergency in Kenilworth.

The salmon pink Superdry rucksack was stolen from an ambulance from between midnight and 4am on Wednesday, March 15.

The theft possibly occurred on John O’Gaunt Road.

The paramedic’s rucksack contained, among other things, a personal iPad, medical reference books and a credit card.

Being equipped with a tracker, the iPad was later discovered outside a petrol station on Warwick Road.

The credit card was also found to have been used in fraudulent transactions.

Warwick District SNT Inspector Simon Ryan said: “To gain entry to an ambulance and then steal the personal belongings of a paramedic while they are potentially working to save someone’s life is disgusting behaviour.

“We’re working to make sure whoever did this is held to account and I would urge any residents who saw suspicious activity around an ambulance that night, or who might have CCTV or dash cam footage, to get in touch.”