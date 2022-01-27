Thief threatens to stab shoppers with needles after stealing fragrances from Boots in Kenilworth

A thief threatened shoppers with needles after stealing fragrances from a chemist in Kenilworth.

A thief threatened to stab shoppers with needles after stealing fragrances from a chemist in Kenilworth.

He told passers-by to stay away from him or he would attack them, after he carried out the raid on Boots in Talisman Square at around 1.30pm on Saturday (January 22).

The offender is reported to have forced open the fragrance cabinet and stolen the contents.

A police spokesperson said: "On the way out of the shop the offender claimed he had needles and made threats to attack people with them if they came any closer.

"The offender made off in a car that was waiting for him nearby."

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the offender.

"If you were in the area that afternoon and have any information or video footage that may help identify the offender please make contact," added Warwickshire Police.

"If you can help, please contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.