Thief who stole from cars in Leamington and Warwick jailed is for 29 weeks
A thief who stole from cars in Leamington and Warwick is facing 29 weeks in jail.
Georgette Mott, 31, of Grange Close, Warwick was sentenced at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 12) after pleading guilty to two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of handling stolen goods and one count of failing to provide a drug sample.
On October 26 2023, Mott broke into a car in Leam Street, Leamington and stole cash, a coat, gloves, and a rucksack.
Then on Wednesday (February 7) she broke into a car in Kingfisher Close, Warwick and stole a bag containing jewellery.
In both cases, Mott was caught on CCTV breaking into the vehicles.
She was arrested on Saturday after she was spotted on the Parade in Leamington by CCTV operators.
The operators knew she was wanted and alerted police who arrested her.
The officers searched Mott’s room where they seized stolen perfume and a stolen watch.
In interview, Mott said her partner had brought these for her. When police spoke to her partner, he denied buying them for her.
PC Read from the Warwickshire Police Patrol Investigation Team said: “I welcome the sentence handed down to Mott, I hope she uses her time in custody to get the help she needs and looks at how she can turn her life around.”
To report information about a crime, call Warwickshire Police on 101 or go to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/