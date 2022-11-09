Thieves break into Southam Fire Station and steal life-saving equipment

The plea follows incidents over the past few months at fire stations in Southam (pictured), Henley-in-Arden and Bidford-on-Avon.

This has led to an appeal from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service for residents around its fire stations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

The plea follows incidents over the past few months at fire stations in Southam, Henley-in-Arden and Bidford-on-Avon.

"Criminals are forcing their way in and targeting the service’s most up-to-date lifesaving rescue equipment, provided at significant expense to the taxpayer, putting lives at risk in doing so," said the fire service.

"Any resident that sees anything suspicious at a fire station is asked to report this to Warwickshire Police by calling 999."

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety and fire at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It seems our fire stations are being targeted, we are working with Warwickshire Police to improve security on these sites. I urge the public to keep an eye open.”