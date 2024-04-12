Thieves deflated car tyre before stealing money from vehicle in Stratford town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thieves deflated a car tyre before stealing money from the vehicle in Stratford town centre.

The incident happened in October last year - but this week Warwickshire Police released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to help with their enquiries.

The car was parked in Rother Street when the offenders reportedly deflated one of the victim’s tyres to act as a distraction so they could steal the money.

Warwickshire Police have released this CCTV image of a man who may be able to help with their enquiries.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information regarding the man pictured to contact police.

PC Bunting said: “This incident understandably left the victim shaken. We have been following up a number of lines of inquiry to try to identify the people involved and now we’re appealing to the public for help identifying this man who may have information vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Tell us something you've seen or heard or call 101 quoting log 153 of 27 October 2024.