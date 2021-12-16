Thieves jailed after stealing cars during multiple burglaries across Warwickshire -  including Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Two thieves have been jailed after cars were stolen in 50 burglaries and thefts spanning Warwickshire, Coventry and Leicestershire.

Keanan James Walker and Riaz Junior Ahmed were sentenced after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Myles Campbell failed to appear at court for the hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Keanan James Walker, Riaz Junior Ahmed and Myles Campbell

Warwick Crown Court heard how 41 cars valuing more than £1.1million were stolen as part of the conspiracies.

In one incident in Coventry the keys were snatched from a disabled man in his 70s as he got out of his car and the car was stolen.

In another incident, entry was forced to a house in Leamington, car keys stolen and two cars valuing £100,000 taken from the drive.

In all, properties and vehicles were targeted in Leamington, Radford Semele, Long Itchington, Southam, Stratford, Bulkington, Warwick, Long Lawford, Kenilworth, Baginton, Rugby, Nuneaton, Pailton, Marton, Whitnash, Coventry, Bedworth, Hinckley, Market Bosworth, Burbage, Sharnford, Lutterworth and Coalville.

The offences occurred between April and December 2019.

Campbell and Walker were arrested after officers responded to a report of a break in at a house in Pailton. The officers detained them as they came out the house.

Enquiries linked the pair to the other offences and also to Ahmed who was subsequently arrested.

Walker, 23, of Westminster Road, Coventry was jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Ahmed, 17, previously from Coventry but currently residing in Werrington, Shropshire, was jailed for six-and-a-half years. Despite his age, the judge in the case gave permission for him to be named publicly as it was in the public interest.

Detective Constable Rob Garrison from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was a highly organised criminal gang who terrorised homeowners across Warwickshire, Coventry and Leicestershire.

“The scale of their offending was quite staggering.

“Their offending came to an end after two of them were caught in the act thanks to an alert neighbour who contacted police.”